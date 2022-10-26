Health PM calls for resource sharing in vaccine research and production Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called for solidarity and the sharing of resources to study and produce vaccines and build an advanced bio-medical industry while delivering a pre-recorded speech at the World Bio Summit on October 25.

Health 514 new COVID-19 cases recorded on October 25 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,498,047 with 514 new cases recorded on October 25, according to the Ministry of Health.