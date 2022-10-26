Additional 826 COVID-19 cases recorded on October 26
The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,498,873 with 826 new cases recorded on October 26, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 400 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,601,935.
Meanwhile, there are 59 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,162.
As of the end of October 25, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine injected was 261,512,447 with 105,652 doses administered on October 25./.