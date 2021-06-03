Health HCM City asked to use IT in COVID-19 prevention and control The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has ordered Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities to soon apply information technology such as automatic switchboards calling local residents to ask about symptoms of cough and fever for timely collection of samples for COVID-19 testing.

Health Vietnam confirms 57 more COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded 57 more cases of COVID-19 over the last 12 hours to 6:00am on June 3, including 56 domestically-transmitted and one imported, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam logs 128 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases Vietnam confirmed 138 new COVID-19 infections, including 128 domestically-transmitted cases, in the past six hours to 6pm on June 2, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).