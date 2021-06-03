Additional 96 domestic cases of COVID-19 recorded
An additional 102 COVID-19 cases, including 96 domestically-transmitted infections, were reported in Vietnam over the past six hours to 12pm on June 3, raising the total number of patients to 7,972, said the Ministry of Health.
Health workers take samples of employees at Tan Thuan Industrial Zone in HCM City for COVID-19 testing. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - An additional 102 COVID-19 cases, including 96 domestically-transmitted infections, were reported in Vietnam over the past six hours to 12pm on June 3, raising the total number of patients to 7,972, said the Ministry of Health.
Of the new cases, 55 were detected in Bac Giang province, 14 in Bac Ninh province, 19 in Ho Chi Minh City, six in Hanoi, and two in Long An province.
Of the new cases, 55 were detected in Bac Giang province, 14 in Bac Ninh province, 19 in Ho Chi Minh City, six in Hanoi, and two in Long An province.
The six imported cases have been quarantined in An Giang province and HCM City right after entering Vietnam.
All the cases in Bac Giang are associated with the province's industrial parks and other locked down areas.
The cases in HCM City are linked to the pandemic outbreak at the Revival Ekklesia Mission.
The cases in Bac Ninh and Hanoi previously had contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients and have been quarantined.
Among active patients, 196 have tested negative to the virus once, 84 twice, and 89 thrice. The death toll remained at 49 and the number of recoveries totalled 3,085./.
All the cases in Bac Giang are associated with the province's industrial parks and other locked down areas.
The cases in HCM City are linked to the pandemic outbreak at the Revival Ekklesia Mission.
The cases in Bac Ninh and Hanoi previously had contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients and have been quarantined.
Among active patients, 196 have tested negative to the virus once, 84 twice, and 89 thrice. The death toll remained at 49 and the number of recoveries totalled 3,085./.