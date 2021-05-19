The Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association Central Committee presents more than 600 million VND and 225 ,000 face masks to help Laos fight COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association Central Committee has presented more than 600 million VND (26,000 USD) and 225,000 face masks to help Laos fight COVID-19.

Channelled through the Lao Embassy in Vietnam, the aid was mobilised from a campaign launched nationwide by the association from May 6 to 14, according to its President Tran Van Tuy.

The campaign demonstrates the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Laos as well as the fraternity between their peoples, he said.

Vietnam always stands side-by-side with Laos in the pandemic fight, Tuy stressed, expressing his belief that under the sound leadership of the Lao Party and State and with the determination and consensus of relevant forces and citizens, the country will soon overcome the pandemic and recover its socio-economic activities.

Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang thanked the association for its timely support, which, he said, reflects the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries./.