Additional three COVID-19 patients given all-clear
Three more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam were declared fully recovered on July 7 evening, raising the total given the all-clear to 345, or 93.5 percent, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Citizens finish their quarantine period (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Three more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam were declared fully recovered on July 7 evening, raising the total given the all-clear to 345, or 93.5 percent, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The steering committee reported on July 8 morning that Vietnam entered the 83rd day in a row without any infections in the community, as no new cases were recorded overnight.
According to a report of the committee’s Treatment Sub-Committee, 24 active patients have stable health conditions. Of the total, two tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 once, and seven at least twice.
At present, a total of 11,373 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine./.