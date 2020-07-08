Politics Prime Minister names acting Minister of Health Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision promoting Permanent Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long to acting Minister of the health ministry.

Health Vietnam enters 82nd straight day without new COVID-19 infections in community Vietnam entered the 82nd consecutive day without any new COVID-19 case in the community as of 6am on July 7, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.