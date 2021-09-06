Business Vietnam's steel sales increase due to exports Steel enterprises have boosted exports while facing difficulties in domestic consumption due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA).

Business Agro-forestry-fisheries sector enjoys trade surplus of 3.3 billion USD in eight months The agro-forestry-fisheries sector's export revenue reached about 32.1 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, up 21.6 percent, while imports were estimated at 28.8 billion USD, up 44.1 percent, resulting in a trade surplus of about 3.3 billion USD, a fall of 48.2 percent over the same period last year, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Thai Binh speeds up site clearance to boost economic development The northern province of Thai Binh is taking measures to speed up ground clearance for investment projects in the locality, considering it an effective solution to deal with major bottlenecks in economic development.

Business Vinamilk pins hope on Philippine market The Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk) has flexibly adapted to difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by applying advanced technology into production, negotiating raw material purchase contracts with suppliers, and boosting export of the products. Particularly, forming a joint venture to gain a bigger share in the Philippine markets is expected to bring about the high expectation for the company.