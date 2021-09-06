Additional three wind power plants put into commercial operation
Three more wind power plants with a combined capacity of 48.8MW began commercial operation in August, according to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).
A wind power plant (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Three more wind power plants with a combined capacity of 48.8MW began commercial operation in August, according to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).
Specifically, they are the second phase of Hoa Binh Wind Power Plant with a capacity of 15.2MW, Ninh Thuan Wind Power Plant No.5 (21MW), and 7A Wind Power Plant (12.6MW).
As of the end of August, 24 wind power plants, which have combined capacity of 963MW, had been put into commercial operation.
Previously, by the beginning of August, a total of 106 wind power plants with a combined capacity of 5,655.5MW had submitted documents and applications asking for allowance to connect to the grid and seeking recognition of commercial operation./.