The Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development has presented national “One commune, One product”, or OCOP, certification to 20 high-quality Vietnamese products, including ST24 fragrant rice.

Three years after winning second prize at the World’s Best Rice Contest, ST24 fragrant rice has now secured 5-star certification.

This provides motivation for relevant units and businesses to promote local specialties while attracting more investors and generating jobs in rural areas./.

VNA