Business Vietnam maintains positive outlook for economic recovery in 2021: WB The rapid suppression of the new COVID-19 outbreak in late January 2021 has helped maintain Vietnam’s positive outlook for economic recovery this year, the World Bank (WB) has said.

Business Japan grants GI certification to Vietnamese lychee The Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has granted geographical indication certification to Luc Ngan lychee that originates from Bac Giang, a northern Vietnamese province.

Business Series of events to match woodworking businesses with foreign buyers Business in the wood industry will have a chance to seek buyers and boost export during the Vietnam Furniture Matching Week 2021, scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from April 12 to 19.

Business Autotech & Accessories 2021 to be held both offline, online The 17th Saigon International Autotech & Accessories Show (Autotech & Accessories 2021) is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from May 20 to 23 with both offline and online activities.