Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has approved adjustments to an elephant conservation plan in Vietnam that was previously signed off for 2013-2020.



Under the decision, the scheme will be implemented until the end of 2025. Two urgent elephant conservation projects in the central provinces of Ha Tinh and Quang Nam will be added to the plan.



The Deputy PM requested relevant agencies to guide, inspect, supervise and assist localities in order to effectively implement the scheme.



The people’s committees of Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Dak Lak, Dong Nai and Quang Nam provinces will continue to implement objectives and tasks assigned by the Prime Minister in Decision No. 413/QD-TTg and Decision No. 763/QD-TTg.



They will also be responsible for regularly inspecting the implementation of the plan; and effectively managing and using capital in accordance with legal regulations on public investment.



The plan on elephant conservation in Vietnam for the 2013-2020 period was adopted by the Prime Minister in 2013 with the aim of conserving and sustainably developing wild and domesticated elephant herds in Vietnam; restoring and protecting genetic resources of rare and endangered animals and plants.



The plan was also to strengthen cooperation in law enforcement and control the illegal trade and transport of ivory and elephant derivatives, contributing to conserving elephant populations in the region and around the world./.

