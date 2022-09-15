Politics Vietnam takes important strides in relations with US: ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung said Vietnam has recorded important progress in its relations with the US while addressing an event held in Washington DC on September 16 (Vietnam time).

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 16.

Politics Dialogue, solidary and cooperation – basis of Vietnam-France ties: Ambassador Dialogue, solidarity and cooperation are an important foundation of the Vietnam-France relations, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang said at a ceremony hosted by the Vietnamese embassy on September 15 to mark Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2) in Paris.

Politics Vietnam, Thailand boost locality-to-locality cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh paid a courtesy call to Governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt on September 15 to discuss promoting locality-to-locality cooperation.