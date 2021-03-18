Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh addresses the conference (Photo: VNA)

Receiving major attention from the political system, from the central to local level, the scheme has helped promote human rights and citizens’ rights to freedom and democracy via laws on civil, political, cultural, and social matters, he said.Since 2012, he noted, more than 8,600 documents in the field have been issued.The modernisation of administration as well as national digital transformation and the building of e-government towards a digital government have also been motivation for the positive changes seen in the working discipline and methods of public agencies, he said.He attributed the results to the efforts of the Government, the Prime Minister, and leaders of ministries, sectors, and localities in implementing administrative reform in a drastic, flexible, and creative manner.However, Binh pointed out that some targets in the task have yet to be reached, while the results in certain areas have not been comprehensive.He asked that participants analyse the achievements and shortcomings in the general programme for administrative reform in the 2011-2020 period, identify limitations and shortcomings and the factors behind problems, and provide recommendations on the building of the programme for the 2021-2030 period./.