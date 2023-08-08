Admiring Hanoi from above 15 years after expansion
A panorama of the political centre of Hanoi, looking from Hoan Kiem Lake to the Red River. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper)
The National Convention Center, at 57 Pham Hung Street, is the largest multi-purpose building complex in the capital. It hosts major congresses, conferences, and national and international political and commercial activities. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper)
Cau Giay district posts the strongest growth rate in Hanoi. “Skyscrapers” built after the 2008 expansion, such as Keangnam Tower (72 floors) and the Lotte Centre Hanoi (63 floors), are among the tallest buildings in Vietnam. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper)
Ring Road No. 3 passes through the Linh Dam peninsula, connecting the centre of Hanoi with its southern gateway. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper)
Hanoi is speeding up its Planning for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 and adjusting the General Planning to 2045 with a vision to 2065, among others, especially the zoning of satellite towns and construction planning for districts. (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper)