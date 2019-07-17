Admiring pristine coastal beauty in Phu Yen

Stretching along the southern central coast, Phu Yen province boasts huge potential for tourism development. Phu Yen’s many beautiful bays and pristine beaches are inviting tourists from far and wide.
VNA
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
