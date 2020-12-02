ASEAN ASEAN, EU agree to lift ties to Strategic Partnership at AEMM 23 The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU) agreed to elevate their relationship to “Strategic Partnership” during the 23rd ASEAN-EU Ministerial Meeting (AEMM) held on December 1 via videoconference.

World ASEAN customs transit system launched The online ASEAN Customs Transit System (ACTS) was officially launched on November 30 to accelerate trade in goods by road within Southeast Asia.

ASEAN Thousands in Indonesia evacuated due to active volcano The eruption of Mount Ili Lewotolok in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province forced more than 4,400 people to flee on November 30, said the country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).