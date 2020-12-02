ADMM-14, seventh ADMM Plus to be held online
Col. Pham Manh Thang (second from right) at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the seventh ADMM Plus will be held online from December 9-10.
It was unveiled by Col. Pham Manh Thang, Deputy Director of the Defence Ministry’s Department of External Relations, during a working session in Hanoi on December 2 with defence attachés of ASEAN member states, Russia, China, the US, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and India.
Thang stressed that the Vietnamese Defence Ministry highly values ASEAN member states and above-mentioned countries’ close cooperation and active participation that contributes to the success of the ASEAN military-defence activities this year, including the ADMM Retreat held in February in Hanoi along with teleconferences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He affirmed that that the ADMM-14 and the seventh ADMM Plus are the most important events among the regional defence-military activities hosted by the Defence Ministry during the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.
Other activities such as a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the ADMM Plus and hand-over of the ADMM and ADMM Plus Chairmanship to Brunei will also be held on the occasion.
Participants at the event discussed agenda, protocol and media work for the ADMM-14, ADMM Plus and related activities to ensure their success./.
