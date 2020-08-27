Advanced technology to be applied on building art, literature database
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a programme to research and build a database and announce Vietnamese art and literature works on the platform of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
The programme aims to apply achievements of the revolution into the field to effectively implement the Party and State policies on the building and development of culture, literature and art, contributing to fighting the “peaceful evolution” scheme in the field of ideology in the current period.
It targets the announcement of 500 printed books published between the 10th century to 1945, along with 100 3D books introducing artistic works with high historical, artistic and architecture values.
Alongside, it will sumarise 2,000 data items on artistic and literature works in document and non-document forms, while making 50 documentary films to introduce outstanding artistic and literature authors and works as well as art and cultural practices in the community.
A software system will be designed to store and manage all the products of the programme to serve research and data utilisation. Collection of documents and data from various sources will be implemented.
The programme will be implemented from 2021 to 2025, using State budget./.
