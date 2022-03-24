Advantech Vietnam, VinBigData team up to provide AI-based solutions
Advantech Vietnam and VinBigData, a technology arm of VinGroup, on March 24 signed a strategic cooperation agreement to provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) for customers in Vietnam and neighbouring countries.
To harness strengths and competitive edges of both sides, the two tech companies agreed to together produce AI-based solutions for smart security cameras, smart healthcare, smart infrastructure, smart cities and others.
They will focus on developing AI-based solutions in computer vision, one of the most powerful, innovative and attractive industries, that have been used in multiple sectors.
The cooperation between Advantech and WinBigData aims to bring to the market highly-applicable and affordable smart solutions in multiple industries.
“We believe this partnership will benefit both sides in a practical way and act as a bridge to take “Make in Vietnam” technologies to the global market,” said Advantech Vietnam Director-General Do Duc Hau.
Advantech Vietnam is one of the leading providers of smart IoT solutions in Vietnam, particularly in industry, healthcare and smart city. VinBigData, meanwhile, is among top Vietnamese developers of AI-based solutions in computer vision and smart healthcare.
VinBigData has been Advantech Vietnam’s partner in developing the cloud-based picture archiving and communication system (PACS) in healthcare./.
Advantech Vietnam and VinBigData, a technology arm of VinGroup, sign a strategic cooperation agreement on March 24. (Photo: VNA)Speaking at the signing ceremony, Director-General of VinBigData Dao Duc Minh said his company expects the strategic partnership deal signed with Advantech will lay the foundation for the development of a smart product ecosystem in medical imaging and computer vision to improve the life quality of Vietnamese.
