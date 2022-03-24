Business Vietnam works to foster farm produce exports to US Batches of agro-forestry-aquatic products of Vietnam have been shipped to the US in the first two months, offering chances for the country to accelerate exports to a major but challenging market of the world.

Business Vietnam’s largest dairy producer eyes 5-percent revenue growth in 2022 Vinamilk, Vietnam’s largest dairy manufacturer, has set a target of the revenue growth of at least 5-percent to over 64 trillion VND (2.8 billion USD) in 2022, a rise from the 2.2 percent of last year.

Business Deputy PM stresses Vietnam’s support for stronger economic ties in Francophonie community Vietnam strongly supports efforts by the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) to promote economic cooperation and connect businesses in French-speaking countries, and as an active and responsible member of the OIF, Vietnam will keep actively joining these efforts.