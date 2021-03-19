Business Moody's upgrades unsecured ratings of 15 Vietnamese banks Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings and senior unsecured ratings of 15 Vietnamese banks at Ba3 positive.

Business Domestic travel bouncing back quickly Many travel companies said domestic tourism is recovering quickly, and even a number of tours for the South Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30) and the May Day holidays have been fully booked.

Business Quang Ninh announces 2020 department, district competitiveness index The People’s Committee of the northern province of Quang Ninh announced its 2020 Department and District Competitiveness Index (DDCI) on March 19.

Business Da Nang set to become socio-economic centre of Southeast Asia Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a decision approving adjustments to the master plan of central Da Nang city by 2030 with a vision to 2045. Da Nang expects to become a big socio-economic centre of the country and Southeast Asia in general, and a centre of startups, innovations, creations, tourism, trade, finance, logistics, high-tech industries, IT and support industries.