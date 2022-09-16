ASEAN ASEAN seeks stronger economic partnerships with RoK, Russia Economic ministers of ASEAN countries and the Republic of Korea (RoK) discussed the directions of negotiations for the upgrade of the ASEAN-Korea Free Trade Agreement (AKFTA) during their consultation meeting in Siam Reap, Cambodia, on September 16 within the framework of the 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-54).

ASEAN ASEAN, India look for closer economic cooperation Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India on September 16 held the 19th consultation meeting on economic cooperation in Cambodia under the chair of Cambodian Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak and India's Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel.

ASEAN Thailand expects to become logistics hub in ASEAN Thailand’s Ministry of Transport has proposed a scheme to turn Thailand into a key logistics hub to cover land, air and maritime transport in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

World ASEAN Investment Report 2022 released The ASEAN Investment Report (AIR) 2022 titled “Pandemic Recovery and Investment Facilitation” was released at the 25th Meeting of ASEAN Economic Ministers - ASEAN Investment Area Council (AEM - AIA25) on September 14.