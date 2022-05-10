AEON Mall Vietnam to build trade centre in Hue
AEON Mall Vietnam plans to build its first trading centre in the central region, AEON Mall Hue, covering a total 86,000sq.m, with an investment of 170 million USD in Thua Thien-Hue province’s An Van Duong new urban area.
The provincial People’s Committee said the plan, which was accepted by the local authorities earlier in May, would open for operation in 2023 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties.
It said the province and AEON Mall Vietnam had signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the development of a trading centre to boost tourism, trade and attraction of investment from Japan to Thua Thien-Hue.
In 2020, Thua Thien-Hue approved the development of the An Van Duong urban centre in Huong Tra township on 42.6ha.
Last month, during the meeting with the Japanese Consulate General, Yakabe Yoshinori, the province’s leaders called for investment from Japan to the locality in terms of tourism, trade, service, and high-tech industries.
Last month, the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) and Thua Thien-Hue also agreed to boost ties between businesses from the US and the province to promote Hue as a future green economic growth area./.