At the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnamese Product Exhibition Week opened at AEON shopping mall in Ho Chi Minh City on September 27 to introduce more Vietnamese goods to AEON supermarket chain.

The annual event is co-organised by the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC) and the AEON Vietnam Co. Ltd.

ITPC Deputy Director Tran Phu Lu cited statistics from the General Department of Customs as saying that two-way trade between Vietnam and Japan hit 31.8 billion USD in the first eight months of 2022, up 14% year on year. Of which, Vietnam’s exports to Japan reached 15.8 billion USD, up 19% year-on-year.

This is the fourth year that ITPC has coordinated efforts to hold the event.

The organising board selected 36 enterprises to exhibit 374 processed foods and agricultural products, including rice, fruits and vegetables, and organic items.

A business matching event will also be held, with the participation of more than 200 Vietnamese businesses.

Currently, about 2,000 Vietnamese firms are supplying goods to AEON markets, of them over 100 enterprises have been connected with AEON via the similar events in recent years./.