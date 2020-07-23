Business HCM City speeds up disbursement of public funds to fuel growth Districts and sectors in HCM City have been requested to ensure at least 80 percent of this year’s public funds are disbursed by October 15 and to raise the rate to over 95 percent by year’s end, as the city has committed to the Government.

Business Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Vietnam’s 2020 growth at 3 percent Standard Chartered Bank expects Vietnam’s growth to slow to a multi-year low of 3 percent this year on soft external demand, with external headwinds set to offset domestic outperformance.

Business 2020 Vietbuild International Exhibition opens in Can Tho The 2020 Vietbuild International Exhibition opened in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on July 23, after being successfully held in HCM City a month ago.

Business HCM City set to host Vietfood and Beverage - ProPack 2020 The 24th Vietfood and Beverage - ProPack International exhibition is to take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in HCM City from August 6 to 9.