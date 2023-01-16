Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The AeroExpo Hanoi & Vietnam Aviation Forum 2023 will take place from March 21-23, according to the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade.



The event is intended to develop a premium network of sustainable manufacturing, supply and consumption channels in the aviation industry, said Tran Thi Phuong Lan, Acting Director of the department, at a press conference in Hanoi on January 16.



The fair and forum will connect domestic and international units and businesses in aviation and support industries, enabling Vietnamese businesses to participate in the global network, she added.



There will be 120 booths of businesses from 15 countries, displaying products and technologies in the aviation sector.



Phan Thi Bao Thi, from Advanced Business Events - one of the event organisers, noted that this is the first time such a fair has been held in Hanoi.

Major aviation companies like Airbus, Boeing, Safran, Thales, Mitsubishi and Parker and about 50 foreign firms are expected to join the event to seek development partners in the Southeast Asian nation, she said.



Organisers will step up communications, build a database and support the participating enterprises, she said, suggesting domestic companies make careful preparations to utilise opportunities to be generated by the event./.