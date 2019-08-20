Members of Thai Son Nam club (Photo: vff.org.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) sent a congratulatory message to Thai Son Nam on earning a bronze medal at the recent AFC Futsal Club Championship 2019 in Thailand, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.



In his message, AFC General Secretary Dato’ Winsor John congratulated Thai Son Nam, Mes Sungun Warzeqan of Iran and Nagoya Oceans of Japan on being the strongest teams of Asia in this year’s tournament.



The AFC highly appreciates the contributions of the clubs to the development of the AFC Futsal Club Championship, he added.



The Vietnamese team came from behind to defeat Uzbekistan’s FC AGMK 6-4 in the third-place play-off match.



Meanwhile, Nagoya Oceans defeated Mes Sungun Varseqan 2-0 in the final to take the trophy.



Tomoki Yoshikawa of Nagoya Oceans won the Most Valuable Player award of the tournament, while Kazuya Shimizu of Thai Son Nam was the top scorer with 10 goals. Mes Sungun Varzeqan bagged the fairplay trophy.



Thai Son Nam was Vietnam’s representative at the annual Asian futsal club competition hosted by the AFC.



The Vietnamese club made it onto the tournament’s top three in its three most-recent appearance at the continental tourney, and brought home a historic silver medal in 2018.



Chairman of the club Tran Anh Tu said the team competing at major events like the AFC Futsal Club Championship will help players gain confidence when being selected for the national team and playing at other international tournaments.-VNA