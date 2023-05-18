The Thailand-Indonesia match is said the most intense SEA Games final ever, with a total of seven red and 12 yellow cards given to both teams. (Photo:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on May 17 announced that it is investigating "acts of violence" in the men's final at the SEA Games 2023 between Thailand and Indonesia.

A spokesperson for the governing body for football in Asia said that the AFC is disappointed with the disorderly incidents at the Sea Games football final.

"The AFC underlines the importance of fair play, mutual respect, and sportsmanship, and takes a zero tolerance approach towards all such acts of violence, which threaten the physical integrity of players and officials," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Thai football association said it would punish anyone found to have been in the wrong in the game. At the same time, the association will set up a committee to investigate those involved as soon as possible and will take definitive measures.

The Football Association of Indonesia has not yet issued an official response to the incident. The Indonesian men’s football team has been thirsty for a SEA Game gold medal for 32 years.

The final match between the U22 players of Indonesia and Thailand took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on the evening of May 16. The match ended with a 5-2 victory for Indonesia whose team had 10 men on the field, and Thailand with only eight. This was the most intense SEA Games final ever, with a total of seven red and 12 yellow cards given to both teams.

The match saw two brawls between the players and the coaching staff of the two sides./.