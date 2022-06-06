Culture - Sports Art performance honours President Ho Chi Minh A special art programme was held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 5 to mark the 132nd birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2022) and 111 years since the late leader left the country to seek the way for national salvation (June 5, 1911-2022).

Culture - Sports Vietnam hold defending champions RoK to 1-1 draw U23 Vietnam drew 1-1 against defending champions the Republic of Korea (RoK) in their second Group C game of the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup on June 5, despite going behind with less than thirty minutes left.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese cultural festival held by Russian students in Vladivostok A Vietnamese cultural festival was held on June 3 by a club of Russian students of Vietnamese studies at Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Vladivostok with the help of the FEFU Association of Russian and International Students (ARIS).