AFC lauds U23 Vietnam’s brave performance against defending champions RoK
Vietnam fought back from a goal down to hold the Republic of Korea (RoK) 1-1 in Group C of the ongoing AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 on June 5, meaning that the defending champions were denied of the opportunity to seal their berth in the knockout stage with a match to spare while Vietnam, runners-up in 2018, are still very much in the race to advance.
Defender Vu Tien Long (No. 6) scores in the 83rd minute, helping Vietnam draw 1-1 against the RoK. (Photo: VNA)
An article published on the Asian Football Confederation’s website made such statement on the match. It said the RoK had dominated in their opening day 4-1 win over Malaysia and that trend – despite head coach Hwang Sun-hong making five changes – continued in the match with Vietnam.
Korean players could have taken the lead as early as the eighth minute when Luong Duy Cuong of Vietnam was dispossessed in midfield, with Goh Young-jun pouncing on the loose ball before finding Park Jeong-in in the area, but the Busan IPARK forward could only force goalkeeper Quan Van Chuan into a parry.
It would be the first of several saves by Chuan, as Korea Republic came close again through Jeong Sang-bin and Park Jae-hwan, the article noted.
“Vietnam, however, had moments of their own, with their best chance of the first half coming in the 32nd minute when Vu Tien Long lost his marker to collect Khuat Van Khang’s cross at the near post, only to see his strike rattle the side netting,” it wrote.
According to the article, the RoK should have broken the deadlock three minutes from the break when Jeong surged into the area before pulling back to find an unmarked Eom Ji-sung, but the Gwangju FC midfielder’s tame shot was an easy save for Chuan to make.
After Lee Jin-yong was given his marching orders following his second yellow card for a foul on Nguyen Van Tung in the 78th minute, the young Vietnamese players fully utilised their numerical advantage to press forward and they were rewarded five minutes later when Phan Tuan Tai’s cross flashed across the face of the goal to find Tien Long, who unleashed an unstoppable strike to make it 1-1.
Vietnam, on two points, will play Malaysia in their final group tie on June 8, while RoK face Thailand./.