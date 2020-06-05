Hanoi FC celebrate their V.League 1 championship in 2019 (Photo: www.the-afc.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) recently ran an article which spoke highly of the 2020 V.League as the domestic tourney is set to return on June 5.

“Vietnam's top flight will become the latest of Asia's leagues to return to action when the V.League 1 resumes on Friday after a near two-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” it noted.

“And in further positive news for football fans across Vietnam, matches will not be played behind closed doors, with authorities allowing spectators into stadiums as the country continues to return towards normality.”

Founded in 1980 in a semi-professional capacity before moving into a profession era at the turn of the Millennium, the V.League has enjoyed a steady rise in recent years.

Both V.League and the national cup are set to finish at the end of October to ensure training time for the national men’s team in the remaining months of the year.

Notably, the organisation plan of V.League may undergo major changes.

All participating squads will play 13 rounds of the first leg (of which two were held in March). Results of those matches will be used to classify the teams in the second phase, which will see the top eight vying for the championship, while the six bottom-ranked teams will play to avoid relegation./.