Culture - Sports Golf tournament in Belgium raises funds for AO victims in Hoi An The annual golf tournament Vietnam Ambassador's Cup 2023 was held at Hulencourt golf course in Genappe town of Belgium on June 25 to raise funds for Agent Orange (AO) victims in Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture popularised in France A series of events were held in the French city of Saint Herblain over the weekend, aiming to promote the Vietnamese culture to the French.