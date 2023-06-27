AFC President offers condolences on death of young footballer
President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has offered condolences on the death of Vo Minh Hieu, a player of the Quang Nam Youth Club who was killed in a recent traffic accident.
Vo Minh Hieu was a player of the Quang Nam Youth Club. (Source: Quang Nam Youth Club)
In a letter sent to President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan on June 26, the AFC official expressed his grief and offered his deepest condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Hieu, as well as the Quang Nam Youth Club. He also voiced his hope that the injured will recover soon.
Hieu, born in 2002, is a member of the Quang Nam Youth Club that is competing at the Vietnamese Football League Second Division.
On their way back after a match in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum, the car carrying the Quang Nam Youth Club overturned while rolling down Vi O Lac Pass in Ba To district of the central province of Quang Ngai on June 25.
On June 26, VFF Secretary General Duong Nghiep Khoi came to extend condolences to the bereaved family. On behalf of the VFF, he also presented financial support to the bereaved family, along with the two players and one fan sustaining injuries.
Earlier, VFF President Tuan, representing the VFF Executive Committee’s Standing Board, had also sent condolences to the club and the family of Hieu./.