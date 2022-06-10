AFC spotlights Nham Manh Dung’s goal at U23 Cup
The Twitter page of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has praised the spectacular header of Vietnamese forward Nham Manh Dung in the match against Malaysia in Tashkent on June 8.
The goal, the outcome of a joint work between defender Nguyen Thanh Nhan and Dung, sent Vietnam to the quarterfinals of the ongoing AFC U23 Championship 2022, the body twitted.
U23 Vietnam defeated their Malaysian rivals 2-0 to earn a ticket to the knockout round.
At the just-ended 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam in May, Dung’s header helped Vietnam defeat Thailand to win the gold medal./.