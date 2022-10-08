AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers: Vietnam win Nepal 5-0, retaining top in Group F
Huynh Van Danh (No.14) scores a goal for Vietnam in a Group F match against Nepal in the qualifiers of AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 at Viet Tri stadium in Phu Tho province on October 7 (Photo: VNA)Phu Tho (VNA) - Vietnam crushed Nepal 5-0 in a Group F match in the qualifiers of AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 at Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho province on October 7, temporarily topping the group.
In the first half alone, Cong Phuong, Hoang Son, Dinh Thuong and Long Vu scored four goals for Vietnam respectively.
In the second half, the Vietnamese players continued to flex their muscles, but they only scored another goal in the stoppage time.
The 5-0 win helped Vietnam retain their lead in Group F, leaving behind Thailand that trounced Chinese Taipei 3-1 in another Group F match on the same day.
Vietnam are scheduled to take on Thailand on October 9.
The qualifiers of AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 gathers 44 teams, which are divided into 10 groups. The teams will compete in a round-robin format in each group to determine the top 10 teams and the best five runner-ups to advance to the final round./.