Culture - Sports Project preserving French-style ancient villas in Hanoi Hanoi has a host of rich urban heritage sites, including the former French Quarter. Hoan Kiem District, in partnership with authorities from France’s Ile-de-France region, is conducting a project to conserve a French-era villa as part of efforts to conserve urban heritage.

Culture - Sports Bac Ninh province works to preserve, promote cultural heritage Over the past years, the northern province of Bac Ninh, known for its rich and long-standing culture, has taken steps to preserve and bring into play local cultural heritage, with the engagement of the political system, organisations, and locals.

Culture - Sports Festival highlights unique culture of Dao ethnic group Myriad cultural, sporting, and tourism activities are taking place from October 6 to 8 in the northern province of Thai Nguyen as part of the second national Dao Ethnic Culture Festival, to promote the unique traditional culture of the Dao people.

Culture - Sports Art photos featuring contemporary life displayed The achievements of photographers from the past two years are on display at an exhibition in downtown Hanoi.