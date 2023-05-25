Vietnamese young players are highly appreciated in the Asian arena. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The qualifiers draw for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 took place on May 25 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The 43 teams that would participate in the sixth edition of the event were drawn into 10 groups of four teams and the last group containing three teams.

Vietnam were drawn into Group C with Singapore, Yemen, and Guam.

Of these three rivals, Singapore and Guam have never won a ticket to attend the U23 Asian Final Round, while the last time Yemen attended the U23 Asian Final Round was in 2002.

U23 Vietnam has participated in the AFC U23 Championship Final Round four times in a row. The team once won the runner-up position in 2018 and once entered the quarterfinals in 2022.

The AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 will take place from April 15 to May 3, 2024. The results of this tournament have implications for the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifying round. Accordingly, the top three teams at the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 will automatically have a place in the Olympics, while the losing team in the 3rd place match will play a play-off with another team in Africa to compete for the last ticket./.