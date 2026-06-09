World

AFF 2026: Unity key to shaping a peaceful, resilient future amid global uncertainty

The opening session of the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 took place on June 9 in Hanoi, featuring a keynote address by Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, alongside remarks from leaders of ASEAN member states, senior United Nations officials and recorded messages from foreign ministers.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (centre) attends the opening session alongside Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (centre) attends the opening session alongside Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The opening session of the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 took place on June 9 in Hanoi, featuring a keynote address by Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, alongside remarks from leaders of ASEAN member states, senior United Nations officials and recorded messages from foreign ministers.

Peace as a prerequisite for development

In his remarks, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet welcomed the forum’s theme "Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centered", saying it accurately reflects the region’s most pressing priorities at a time when the world is facing profound security, economic and development challenges. He stressed that ASEAN must take a clear-eyed view of threats to peace, stability and growth in order to formulate effective strategies for strengthening regional cooperation.​

Hun Manet noted that ASEAN has transformed from a region once marked by conflicts, ideological divisions and mistrust into one of the world’s most stable and dynamic regions. He attributed this achievement to the bloc’s commitment to dialogue, confidence-building, respect for sovereignty, non-interference and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

At the same time, he cautioned that peace cannot be taken for granted as the world faces increasingly complex security challenges, ranging from cyber warfare and proxy conflicts to information manipulation campaigns.​

On regional issues, the Cambodian leader reaffirmed his country’s commitment to neighbourly cooperation and called for closer coordination in addressing transnational challenges such as organised crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking and environmental degradation. He also reiterated support for the full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and the early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) to help safeguard regional peace and stability.

On the economic front, Hun Manet stressed the need for ASEAN to build a more resilient and closely connected economy in response to global crises. He underscored that people must remain at the centre of ASEAN Community-building efforts and called for stronger institutions, a more effective ASEAN Secretariat and broader stakeholder participation to advance a more peaceful, secure and prosperous region.

vnanet-potal-khai-mac-dien-dan-tuong-lai-asean-lan-thu-ba-8814173.jpg
Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone delivers remarks at the opening session of the third ASEAN Future Forum. (Photo: VNA)

Four strategic priorities for ASEAN unity and integration

Addressing the forum, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone described AFF as an increasingly important platform for countries to exchange views and develop common approaches to emerging regional and global challenges.​

Against a backdrop of growing international uncertainty, he said ASEAN should reinforce unity, strengthen resilience and uphold its central role based on the bloc’s core principles. He also highlighted the need to enhance adaptability to emerging challenges, ensuring ASEAN remains a trusted platform for consultation, cooperation and preventive diplomacy.

Looking ahead, Sonexay proposed four strategic priorities for ASEAN: upholding the bloc’s fundamental principles and centrality; strengthening resilience to adapt to emerging trends, particularly digital transformation and artificial intelligence; promoting comprehensive connectivity in infrastructure, logistics and energy; and deepening intra-regional cooperation to enhance energy security.

He highlighted the strategic importance of major connectivity projects such as the Vientiane–Hanoi Expressway and the Laos–Vietnam railway along the East–West Economic Corridor, describing them as key drivers of trade, supply chain resilience and people-to-people exchanges.

The Lao PM also reaffirmed his country’s readiness to facilitate investment in energy infrastructure, leveraging Laos’ significant potential in hydropower, solar and wind energy.

Historic turning point

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said current global upheavals pose enormous challenges but also create unprecedented opportunities for Southeast Asia to strengthen its role and standing amid profound international shifts. While many regions are grappling with instability, ASEAN has the potential to emerge as one of the world’s most stable regions and an attractive destination for investment inflows seeking safe and reliable environments.

To realise this potential, he said, ASEAN must continue balancing national interests with regional interests — a fundamental principle that has enabled the bloc to maintain stability, strengthen unity, and become a preferred partner for cooperation among major powers.

Reaffirming the need to preserve ASEAN’s central role in the evolving regional architecture, Anutin called for deeper regional cohesion. He said that ASEAN-led mechanisms have proven effective in fostering equal cooperation and maintaining strategic balance, stressing that the bloc must remain steadfast in maintaining this approach to adapt effectively to the evolving international environment.

The Thai leader also emphasised that regional cooperation must deliver tangible benefits to people. ASEAN’s success, he said, should be measured not by the number of meetings or declarations adopted, but by the safety, prosperity and confidence of its citizens. As ASEAN’s young people face both opportunities and challenges arising from technological advances, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), member states must strengthen cooperation to address challenges that directly affect people's daily lives, including online scams, cybercrime, public health risks, and natural disasters, while also investing more heavily in education, skills training, healthcare, and social security systems.

Shaping own future

Speaking for the first time as the leader of ASEAN’s newest member, Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão said that despite global conflicts, geopolitical tensions, challenges to international law and the rapid rise of AI, ASEAN remains a model of dialogue, cooperation and the ability to bridge differences.

He described the bloc’s diversity in history, culture and institution as a source of strength that has helped preserve peace and stability. Calling on ASEAN to stay united and defend international law, Gusmão urged the grouping to become a stronger voice for peace in an increasingly polarised world while upholding the principles of respect for sovereignty, consensus-based decision-making, and peaceful settlement of disputes.

He also stressed the need for ASEAN to proactively establish common digital governance frameworks to ensure technology serves people inclusively rather than deepening social divisions. Timor-Leste, he said, stands ready to learn from regional partners and contribute to building a resilient and prosperous ASEAN.

In a recorded message, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. highly valued Vietnam’s initiative in organising the AFF, noting that this year’s theme aligns closely with the vision of “Navigating Our Future, Together” under the Philippines' ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026.

Marcos said ASEAN is facing a decisive moment marked by intensifying strategic competition, pressure on multilateral norms, supply-chain disruptions and emerging technologies are reshaping foundations of economies and societies. These developments are no longer theoretical concerns but are directly affecting people through rising energy and food prices, trade disruptions and social risks.

He urged ASEAN to strengthen its centrality, improve strategic foresight and prioritise energy security, food security and citizen welfare. The Philippine leader also called for accelerating the ASEAN Power Grid project, describing it as a strategic long-term investment to enhance regional resilience. He emphasised the need to maintain the flow of essential goods, reinforce supply chains, improve information sharing and establish emergency mechanisms to assist citizens during crises.

Marcos further stressed that ASEAN must deepen connectivity, support small and medium-sized enterprises and ensure that regional initiatives remain people-centred. AI development, he added, should be safe, ethical, responsible, equitable and sustainable. He showed his belief that the strength of consultation and collective action will enable ASEAN to proactively shape its own future rather than merely react to developments.

vnanet-potal-khai-mac-dien-dan-tuong-lai-asean-lan-thu-ba-8814487.jpg
ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn delivers remarks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Harnessing collective strength

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn outlined three major crises confronting the world today - geopolitical rivalry, economic fragmentation and a growing crisis of trust.

He warned that the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 faces severe tests that require strong collective capacity and solid political determination. Highlighting what he called the “four Fs” — Food, Fuel, Fertilizer and Finance — he noted that these areas remain particularly vulnerable to external shocks. Building resilience, he said, must encompass supply chains, labour mobility and social welfare systems to protect livelihoods for people. The key challenge is not creating new mechanisms but ensuring the effective implementation of existing frameworks.

He emphasised that ASEAN’s history has repeatedly demonstrated the strength of collective action and the bloc’s ability to turn adversity into opportunity through the regional mechanisms it leads.

Meanwhile, Izumi Nakamitsu, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs of the UN, warned that today’s global crises carry serious political, humanitarian and economic consequences, requiring solutions grounded in international law and centred on people.

She expressed particular concern over the resurgence of nuclear deterrence thinking, the erosion of humanitarian law and the growing trend toward militarisation. Against this backdrop, Nakamitsu praised ASEAN’s core role in preventive diplomacy and peaceful resolution of disputes.

She also warned of the rapid development of digital technologies, AI and autonomous weapons systems, calling on the international community to establish multilateral governance frameworks to ensure that technology is used solely to advance peace, sustainable development and common interests of the humanity./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #ASEAN Future Forum #AFF 2026 #ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Professor Qu Qiang of the Minzu University of China and commentator for China Global Television Network (CGTN) in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s resident correspondent in Beijing (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 highlights Vietnam’s role in shaping ASEAN agenda: Chinese scholar

Professor Qu Qiang of the Minzu University of China and commentator for China Global Television Network (CGTN) said the forum underscores Vietnam’s growing role as one of the countries helping shape ASEAN’s agenda. Topics such as unity and resilience, conflict prevention and AI governance address some of the region’s most pressing challenges, while new mechanisms including political-party dialogue and greater participation by cities and youth reflect efforts to modernise regional governance.

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 opens in Hanoi

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 opens in Hanoi

The ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 officially opened in Hanoi on June 9 under the theme “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred”. In his address, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed that ASEAN’s greatest achievement over the past nearly 60 years has been demonstrating to the world that differences do not lead to division, unity does not erase diversity, and integration does not mean loss of identity.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung delivers remarks at the opening session of the third ASEAN Future Forum. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 opens in Hanoi

In his welcoming remarks, Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung said Vietnam established the forum with the aim of creating an open, substantive and forward-looking space for dialogue among ASEAN member states and international partners.

See more

A view of the international roundtable in Russia on June 8 on legal and institutional mechanisms for governmental cooperation to ensure peace and security in the East Sea (Photo: VNA)

Russian scholars propose measures to strengthen trust in addressing East Sea issue

The Russian scholars reaffirmed support for the peaceful settlement of disputes through diplomatic and legal processes, without the threat or use of force, in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They also emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability, freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, and upholding the rule of law in the seas and oceans.

Dr. Kin Phea, Director General of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia (RAC). (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN Future Forum 2026: Important political message from Phnom Penh

Vietnam remains one of Cambodia’s most important neighbours in terms of security, economy, trade and people-to-people exchanges. Maintaining strong relations with Vietnam, therefore, serves Cambodia’s long-term national interests, said Dr. Kin Phea, Director General of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia (RAC).

A post on the official Facebook page of the Lao Economic Daily (Photo: screenshot)

Lao media highlight deepening Vietnam–Laos cooperation

According to the reports, the Lao and Vietnamese Prime Ministers held talks on June 7, during which they briefed each other on their respective internal situations and expressed satisfaction with the socio-economic achievements recorded by the two sides. They highly valued the continued development of bilateral ties, particularly the strong political trust maintained through regular exchanges of meetings at all levels.

Fishing boats in Vietnam's Ninh Thuan province. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

ASEAN, Norway promote cooperation in sustainable blue economy development

The Norway–ASEAN cooperation project on blue economy development is seen as a first step toward building a regional cooperation platform to raise ASEAN member states’ awareness of the current state of aquaculture and fisheries development, identify policy gaps, and promote collaboration in the sustainable blue economy.

WB plans over 3 bln USD in financing for Philippines

WB plans over 3 bln USD in financing for Philippines

The multilateral lender is also considering structural reform initiatives as well as projects that could help the Government respond to the economic fallout from the Middle East conflict, particularly among vulnerable sectors.

Houses are damaged after the earthquake in General Santos city, Philippines on June 8. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Death toll from Philippines earthquake rises, tsunami reaches Indonesia, Japan

In the hard-hit port city of General Santos, disaster management officials confirmed seven deaths after several buildings collapsed and key infrastructure was damaged. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned residents to exercise caution before returning to damaged buildings due to the risk of aftershocks.

Several shops were damaged following the earthquake in General Santos City, the Philippines, on June 8, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

At least 12 killed, hundreds injured in Philippines earthquake

The port city of General Santos suffered the heaviest damage, with disaster management officials confirming seven fatalities and about 130 injuries after several small buildings collapsed and multiple structures, including a key bridge, sustained severe cracks. The remaining five deaths were recorded in South Cotabato, Davao Occidental and Balut Island.

Laos intensifies business environment reforms

The latest Provincial Facilitation for Investment and Trade Index report indicates that since 2018, the public sector has clearly defined timelines for document approval, reducing the time required to establish a business to just 17 days, including 10 days for the issuance of a business registration certificate, five days for seal engraving, and two days for social insurance registration.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attends the National TVET Day 2026 celebration at Dataran Putrajaya today. (Photo: Bernama)

Malaysia strengthens vocational training in technology and energy sectors

Malaysia is ramping up technical and vocational education and training (TVET) as a cornerstone of its economic transformation and talent development strategy, preparing its workforce for emerging fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), cryptocurrency technology and the global energy transition.

Indonesia eyes trade breakthrough with EAEU via FTA

Indonesia eyes trade breakthrough with EAEU via FTA

Indonesia seeks to develop relations with all countries and sees itself as a bridge between different regions of the world. Against a backdrop of growing geopolitical and global economic uncertainty, strengthening international cooperation and building reliable supply chains have become more important than ever.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (R) at Nation TV’s 26th anniversary event on June 4, 2026. (Photo: nationthailand.com)

Thailand prioritises OECD accession

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul the country’s bid to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD, is central to the government’s economic agenda.

ASEAN aims to become global digital economy hub

ASEAN aims to become global digital economy hub

Studies indicate that the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) could help raise ASEAN’s digital economy value to 2 trillion USD by 2030 while transforming the region into a connected, comprehensive and sustainable digital economy hub on the global stage.