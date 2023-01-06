In the match (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam were held to a goalless draw against Indonesia in a tight match in the first leg of AFF Cup 2022’s semi-finals in Senayan city, Indonesia on January 6.

Statistics showed that in the first half, Vietnam possessed the ball up to 67% but only made two shots, including one on target.

After the first half ended in a stalemate, there were not many changes in the second half.

The tightness was maintained until the end of the stoppage time.

Following the draw, opportunities for both teams to enter the final remain.

They will go head to head again in the second leg in My Dinh stadium, Hanoi on January 9./.