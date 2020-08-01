Culture - Sports Old wells bring vitality to villages Hoa Lu district in the northern province of Ninh Binh was established in 1907 and is surrounded by mountains and plains.

Culture - Sports 2020 Hue Festival postponed for second time This year’s Hue Festival in central Thua Thien-Hue province has been postponed for the second time after the latest COVID-19 outbreak was reported in the neighbouring city of Da Nang, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Culture - Sports Provinces asked to mobilise funding for UNESCO-recognised Vi Giam singing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 30 requested the central provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh to balance their annual budgets and mobilise funding from other sources to implement projects on protection and promotion of Vi Giam folk singing between 2021 – 2025.

Culture - Sports Exhibition to highlight Co Tu weaving craft An exhibition featuring the weaving craft of the Co Tu ethnic minority people in the central province of Quang Nam will be held in Hanoi on August 1 and 2.