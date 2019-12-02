Culture - Sports Pacific Alliance Film Festival to start in Da Nang The central city of Da Nang, in cooperation with the embassies of Chile, Columbia, Peru and Mexico, will host the Alianza de Pacifico (Pacific Alliance) Film Festival on December 6-8.

Culture - Sports My Son Sanctuary receives ancient Cham script books The My Son Sanctuary management board has received five collections of ancient Cham script books – related to old rituals or worship ceremonies of the Cham people in central Vietnam – from a local collector, contributing to precious data for the UNESCO-recognised world heritage site.