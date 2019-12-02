AFF lauds Vietnam’s goal in victory over Indonesia
Vietnam showed their pedigree and quality to win their first gold medal in men’s football in the victory over Indonesia on December 1 at the ongoing 30th Southern Asian Games (SEA Games 30), said the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).
Nguyen Hoang Duc celebrates his goal in the match against Indonesia (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam showed their pedigree and quality to win their first gold medal in men’s football in the victory over Indonesia on December 1 at the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30), said the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).
In an article entitled “Hoang Duc fires Vietnam past Indonesia”, the AFF said the team in red had to come back from a goal in the first half before they were able to pick up the full points.
Nguyen Hoang Duc fired Vietnam 2-1 past Indonesia in a crucial game of Group B of the men’s football event to maintain their perfect record at the Philippines’ Rizal Memorial Stadium, it continued.
Vietnam’s win over Indonesia followed earlier victories of 6-0 over Brunei Darussalam in their first game and then 6-1 over Laos in their second tie.
The AFF highlighted the fighting spirits of the “Golden Star Warriors”, even after Indonesia carved out the first goal of the game.
Vietnam succeeded in breaking through Indonesia’s tight defence, and Hoang Duc’s shot from some 20 metres in injury time settled Vietnam’s late win./.
In an article entitled “Hoang Duc fires Vietnam past Indonesia”, the AFF said the team in red had to come back from a goal in the first half before they were able to pick up the full points.
Nguyen Hoang Duc fired Vietnam 2-1 past Indonesia in a crucial game of Group B of the men’s football event to maintain their perfect record at the Philippines’ Rizal Memorial Stadium, it continued.
Vietnam’s win over Indonesia followed earlier victories of 6-0 over Brunei Darussalam in their first game and then 6-1 over Laos in their second tie.
The AFF highlighted the fighting spirits of the “Golden Star Warriors”, even after Indonesia carved out the first goal of the game.
Vietnam succeeded in breaking through Indonesia’s tight defence, and Hoang Duc’s shot from some 20 metres in injury time settled Vietnam’s late win./.