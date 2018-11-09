AFF Suzuki Cup: Vietnam win 3-0 over Laos in opening match

Vietnam beat Laos 3-0 in their first match of Group A in the ASEAN Federation Football (AFF) Suzuki Cup 2018, which took place at the Laos National Stadium in Vientiane on November 8.
VNA
Friday, November 09, 2018 - 9:55:26
