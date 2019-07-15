Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – African swine fever has spread to southern Cambodia’s Kandal province, bringing the total number of provinces hit by the virus to five, Agriculture Minister Veng Sakhon announced on July 15.



Pigs were positive with the virus in Ksach Kandal district’s Kampong Chamlong commune, and Sa’ang district’s Kraing Yov commune. The new cases were confirmed by the Institute of Animal Health and Production on July 11, he said.



The minister ordered competent authorities to cull all pigs in the outbreak areas, place the affected zones under surveillance and closely monitor the virus within a 10-kilometre radius of the outbreak areas.



Buying, selling and transporting live pigs, pork and pork-made products within a three-kilometre radius of the outbreak areas must be suspended.



Minister Sakhon stressed African swine fever does not harm humans, but kills pigs and there is no vaccine or cure.



The ministry confirmed the first outbreak of the virus in Ratanakiro province in early April, and more cases were then discovered in Tboung Khmum, Svay Rieng, Takeo and Kandal provinces.



The virus had killed more than 1,000 pigs, and almost 800 others had been culled to prevent the spread of the virus, according to last week’s statistics.-VNA