African swine fever vaccine to be available in Q3
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam plans to produce and commercialise a vaccine against African swine fever in the third quarter of 2021, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien during a press conference in Hanoi on January 14.
Tien said the vaccine trials have produced positive results.
According to him, the vaccine is expected to ensure not only the supply of food from livestock farming but also livelihoods of 2.5 million breeding households.
Vietnam is targeting more than 90 percent of its communes and wards being free of African swine fever by 2022 and all by 2025.
The targets are set in a national plan on African swine fever prevention for the 2020-2025 period that has been approved by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.
The plan also targets 500 safe pig breeding facilities and 50 safe livestock chains, meeting domestic demand and for export./.
