After record rainfall, Hanoi to face more downpours, hail
Experiencing two hours of continuous heavy rain on May 29 afternoon with rainfall breaking a record in 1986, the capital city is expected to face more prolonged downpours, possibly hail, on May 30 and 31.
The Dien Bien Phu-Tran Phu intersection is heavily flooded after the rain on May 29. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Experiencing two hours of continuous heavy rain on May 29 afternoon with rainfall breaking a record in 1986, the capital city is expected to face more prolonged downpours, possibly hail, on May 30 and 31.
According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the May 29 torrential rain resulted in the local Lang station’s record of cumulative daily rainfall at 140mm, the highest in 36 years in comparison to 132mm on June 18, 1986.
The downpour also caused serious flooding across many streets in the city.
The weather forecast said it is going to rain heavily here until May 31. Flooding may recur when rain falls rapidly in a short period of time./.