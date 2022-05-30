Environment Activities calling for environmental protection efforts launched Activities calling for environmental protection efforts were rolled out during an event held in Tien Yen district of the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh on May 28.

Environment Government takes action to protect wild birds Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a directive to protect migratory and wild birds in Vietnam.

Environment Conserving wild, migratory birds – urgent task: workshop Conserving wild and migratory birds remains an urgent task to ensure a healthy ecosystem, contributing to migratory bird conservation in the region and the world at large, heard a workshop on May 27.

Environment Workshop discusses restoration of endangered turtle populations in Vietnam Experts and delegates at a workshop on May 27 discussed challenges to the restoration of wild turtle populations in Vietnam, and the possibility of reintroducing turtles in the central region.