Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened a law-making session on April 1 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, with two groups of issues to be tabled for discussion.
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convenes a law-making session on April 1. (Photo: VNA)Legislators will give opinions on five draft laws to be presented at the NA's 7th session for the first review, including three amended ones - the Law on Human Trafficking Prevention and Control, the Notaries Law, the Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosive Materials and Support Tools, and the Trade Union Law.
– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the first meeting of the personnel sub-committee for the 14th National Party Congress recently has drawn great attention of officials, Party members and people, who said it showed the responsibility of the Party leader in building the Party and political system of integrity and strength.
According to head of the provincial Party Committee's Commission for Organisation of Vinh Long province Nguyen Hieu Nghia, the 14th National Party Congress will be a significant milestone marking the transition of two generations of officials, from those who were born, grew up during the war and were educated in socialist countries, to those who grew up in peace and received education in different countries with different political regimes.
– French historian Alain Ruscio, who has conducted many studies on Indochina and Vietnam, has hailed the significance of Dien Bien Phu Victory, saying it had a great influence on the struggle against colonialism of peoples around the world, and the historical meaning of the event remains valid today.
French historian Alain Ruscio introduces his books about Dien Bien Phu, namely "French War in Indochina", "Vo Nguyen Giap, a life", "Dien Bien Phu - Myth and reality" (Photo: VNA)In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the victory, the historian said at that time, the Indochina war was followed by people around the world, stressing that it was not merely a war between France and Vietnam but an international one.
– Recovery of the world economy, including many major export markets of Vietnam, is a positive sign for the Southeast Asian nation’s import and export activities in the coming time.
Tran Thanh Hai, deputy head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)'s Foreign Trade Agency, said that total export-import turnover hit 178.04 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, up 15.5% year-on-year, resulting in a trade surplus of 8.08 billion USD.
– Hanoi was the most expensive place to live in Vietnam for the third consecutive years in 2023, according to the 2023 Spatial Cost of Living Index (SCOLI) report released by the General Statistics Office (GSO) on March 29.
Hanoi was followed by Ho Chi Minh City, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong and Binh Duong, while top five localities with the lowest cost of living were Ben Tre, Nam Dinh, Quang Tri, Soc Trang and Gia Lai.
– Nearly 100 Vietnamese and Vietnamese-origin people from 20 countries gathered at the Vietnam Global Leaders Forum (VGLF 2024) held in Paris on March 30-31.
Delegates at the Vietnam Global Leaders Forum pose for a group photo. (Source: VNA)They are outstanding doctors and experts in science, economy, social affairs, environment, arts and religion.
– “Colours of Vietnamese ethnic groups’ cultures” will be the main theme of activities to be held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in the suburbs of Hanoi in April 2024.
As part of events to respond to the Vietnamese Ethnic Groups' Culture Day (April 19), activities will contribute to promoting and upholding unique traditional cultural values of the ethnic communities, thus attracting tourists during national holidays.