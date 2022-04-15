☕ Afternoon briefing on April 15
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 15.
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son had telephone talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on April 14, during which he affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to and hopes to further bolster Vietnam-China ties in a stable and sustainable manner. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has signed a decision approving the public debt strategy until 2030, which sets a target of keeping it at under 60 percent of the GDP and Government debts not exceeding 50 percent of the GDP in 2030. Read full story
Customs statistics showed tuna export value leaped 108 percent year-on-year in January to 88 million USD. The rate slowed down in February but still at a high 57 percent and a value of 67 million USD, almost double the figure in February 2019 when the COVID-19 pandemic had not started. Read full story
- Vietnam exported 1.14 million tonnes of rice worth 715 million USD in the first quarter of 2022, up 24 percent in volume and 10.5 percent in value year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The traditional markets of the Vietnamese food crop such as the Philippines, Malaysia and China still recorded stable growth in the period. Read full story
- The Ministry of Health began to issue vaccine passports on April 15 in line with schedule. Vietnam’s vaccine passport follows standards issued by WHO and the EU which are being applied by 62 nations. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City will begin vaccinations against COVID-19 for 6th graders in all 23 districts and Thu Duc city and 5th graders in four primary schools on April 16./. Read full story
Processing tuna for export (Photo: VNA)- Tuna export has maintained a high growth rate in the first months of 2022 despite strong fluctuations in the world market over the past more than one year, partly thanks to free trade agreements that Vietnam has signed.
Rubber processing at Dau Tieng plantation in the southern province of Binh Duong. (Photo: VNA)- Bilateral trade between Vietnam and Australia is growing strongly, reaching 1.38 billion USD in the first quarter of 2022, a surge of 32.36 percent against the same period last year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs. Read full story
