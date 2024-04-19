☕ Afternoon briefing on April 19
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on April 17 paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his monument in Caracas capital city, the first activity of his three-day official visit to Venezuela.
Speaking at the event, the Deputy PM recalled the late President’s diplomatic viewpoint, in which he attached importance to relations with Latin American nations, adding that the President’s monument in Caracas shows his reputation and stature, as well as Venezuelan people’s respect and love for him. Read full story
- Seventy years ago, Vietnam won the Dien Bien Phu battle, forcing the French government to sign the Geneva Agreement in July 1954 and marking the end of the French military presence in the whole Indochina.
The historic victory echoes vividly these days as the nation is celebrating 70 years of the heroic fighting which was chalked up by patriotism, thirst for independence, great leadership, and international support. Read full story
- Vietnam is one of the leading countries in Asia in terms of investment for infrastructure development, allocating 5.7% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to projects in this field, said Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN).
Addressing a high-level debate on promoting sustainable development through infrastructure connectivity as part of a ‘Sustainability Week’ held by the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on April 18, Giang emphasised that building a modern and harmonious infrastructure system is one of the three strategic breakthroughs identified by the Vietnamese government for sustainable development. Read full story
- Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long held talks with his visiting Chinese counterpart He Rong in Hanoi on April 19 to discuss measures to promote judicial cooperation between the two countries.
Minister Long briefed his host on the socio-economic performance on Vietnam in the first quarter of this year as well as the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s policies and orientations to build and perfect the rule-of-law socialist State. Read full story
- As the year 2024 is expected to witness the start of the fourth wave of foreign direct investment (FDI) to Vietnam, localities nationwide are getting ready to absorb foreign capital flows.
The shift in global production chains, especially in core technology, chip technology, and future technology industries, is opening up many opportunities for Vietnam to attract high-tech FDI capital. Read full story
- A representative of Vietnam has affirmed the youth’s commitment to joining hands in climate change response, while attending a plenary session of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum in New York on April 17.
Addressing the event, Nguyen Ngoc Luong, Permanent Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF), said climate change is a global issue with increasing impact that requires better awareness and joint action by the whole world to resolve, and the youth have a crucial role to play in this regard to help with sustainable development in the future. Read full story
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecasted that Vietnam will have many opportunities from digitalisation and green transformation, according to IMF Asia and Pacific Department Director Krishna Srinivasan.
Addressing a press conference on the Regional Economic Outlook for Asia and Pacific in Washington D. C on April 18, Srinivasan said Vietnam’s economic growth is likely to expand by about 6.5% based on numerous potentials, significant foreign direct investment, and ongoing efforts to improve the business environment and infrastructure. Read full story
- The amended Land Law, approved by the National Assembly in January 2024, is expected to exert impacts on the business activities of overseas Vietnamese (OVs), including those in Australia., said a lawyer.
Lawyer Do Gia Thang, a founder of Nguyen Do Lawyers, an Australian and Vietnamese law firm based in Melbourne city, pointed to differences between the present law and its revised version, scheduled to be put in place from January 1, 2025, with no distinction between individuals at home and Vietnamese residing abroad in the right to land access.Read full story
A view of Tam Coc-Bich Dong, part of the Trang An Landscape Complex (Photo: TITC)
- An online exhibition featuring the Trang An Landscape Complex in Vietnam’s northern Ninh Binh province was launched on Google Arts & Culture on April 18 by the complex's management board with the support of Google Arts & Culture and UNESCO World Heritage Centre.
The online platform offers visitors beautiful views of the Trang An Landscape Complex, one of the most attractive destinations in Vietnam through high-resolution photos./.Read full story