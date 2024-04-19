Politics Vietnam, China promote judicial cooperation Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long held talks with his visiting Chinese counterpart He Rong in Hanoi on April 19 to discuss measures to promote judicial cooperation between the two countries.

Politics Deputy PM visits Venezuela, aiming to deepen friendship Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on April 17 paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his monument in Caracas capital city, the first activity of his three-day official visit to Venezuela.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported yesterday by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Prime Minister pays tribute to legendary founders of Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 18 attended a ceremony to offer incense to Vietnam’s forefathers Hung Kings at Hung Temple in Phu Tho province on the occasion of the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day, which falls on the 10th day of the third lunar month every year.