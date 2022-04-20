Politics Speaker of Indian lower house visits Ha Long Bay Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (lower house) Om Birla on April 20 visited Ha Long Bay, a world natural heritage site in northern Quang Ninh province, as part of his official trip to Vietnam.

Politics Iran treasures cooperation with HCM City: Ambassador Iran attaches importance to its relations with Ho Chi Minh City, Iranian Ambassador to Vietnam Ali Akbar Nazari told Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.

Politics NA Secretary General meets with Indian counterpart National Assembly Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong had a meeting with Secretary General of the Indian Lok Sabha (lower house) Utpal Kumar Singh in Hanoi on April 19 within the framework of the official visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on April 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.