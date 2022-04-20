☕ Afternoon briefing on April 20
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 20.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked for stronger efforts to import COVID-19 vaccines to complete the target of giving second shots to children aged from 12-18 years old within April and children from 5 to under 12 years old within the second quarter of this year, enabling them to go to school safely. Read full story
- Iran attaches importance to its relations with Ho Chi Minh City, Iranian Ambassador to Vietnam Ali Akbar Nazari told Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.
During a meeting with the HCM City leader on April 19, the Iranian diplomat expressed the expectation to further expand cooperation with the southern hub, including exchange of all-level delegations and tourism promotion. Read full story
An overview of the meeting (Photo: MoIT)- Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang Giang and Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen co-chaired the first meeting of the Steering Committee of the Vietnam-Denmark Energy Partnership Programme in the period of 2020-2025 (DEPP3 Programme).
Managed by the Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Development Department, the project has a total investment of about 8.96 million USD of non-refundable ODA from Denmark. Read full story
- Many key products of Vietnam meet the import demands of Algeria, making the African country a promising market for Vietnam, according to Hoang Duc Thuan, Vietnam's trade counselor in Algeria.
At a recent consultation for domestic firms held by the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Thuan said that at the end of the first quarter of 2022, Vietnam shipped 30.95 million USD worth of goods to Algeria, mostly coffee, pepper, aquatic products, metal and chemicals. Read full story
- What Vietnam has achieved in the last three decades, and what it is on course to achieve in the future, makes the country a good candidate for low- and middle-income countries in Africa to partner with for shared prosperity, according to a recent article by theafricareport.com.
Vietnam recorded an average annual GDP growth rate of 7 percent in the last 30 years. The Southeast Asian nation essentially eliminated extreme poverty and led to an improvement in the wellbeing of millions of its people, the article said. Read full story
- The average daily trading value on Vietnam’s stock market has reached more than 30.84 trillion VND (1.34 billion USD) per session so far this year, up 15.9 percent from the last year’s figure and now the second largest in ASEAN, only after Thailand, according to the Ministry of Finance.
By the end of March, the market size had risen by 3.37 percent from last year to close to 1.8 trillion VND, equivalent to 21.4 percent of the GDP. There are 768 securities and fund certificates listed on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) and the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE), while 883 others are listed on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCOM). Read full story
- As travel demands during the National Liberation Day (April 30) and the May Day (May 1) have surged, many travel firms said that their outbound tours have been fully booked, while those for domestic destinations have also increased strongly. Read full story
Phu Quoc has been a "hot" check-in place (Photo: VNA)- A total of 80 athletes from various countries are to compete at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31)’s tennis events, which will take place in the northern province of Bac Ninh from May 12 to 22, according to the organising committee.
There are 31 Vietnamese players registering for the events. Among them, Ly Hoang Nam is competing in Thailand to strengthen his skills as well as create the best mentality so as to defend his gold medal at the men's single category./. Read full story