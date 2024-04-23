Politics Japanese Ambassador receives friendship insignia The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on April 23 held a ceremony to present the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia to Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio.

Politics Dien Bien soldiers, youth volunteers meet in Hanoi Nearly 300 soldiers and youth volunteers directly engaging in the Dien Bien Phu campaign 70 years ago looked back on the 56-day battle, the victory of which led to the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina, at a meeting in Hanoi on April 23.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese localities enhance cooperation Delegations of Ha Quang district’s Party Committee in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang and Napo county’s Party Committee in China’s Guangxi province held talks on April 22 in Cao Bang city.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.