Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 25.

- The People’s Committee of Mong Cai city in Quang Ninh province and authorities of Dongxing city in China’s Guangxi province held online talks discussing measures to speed up the customs clearance between the two localities in the time to come in association with the effective implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control.



At the event, leaders of the two localities informed each other of the pandemic prevention and control work. Read full story



- Experts pointed out opportunities and challenges to the national economy in 2021, as well as prospects for this year at a national symposium in Hanoi on April 25.



The symposium was jointly held by the National Economics University (NEU), the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission and the National Assembly’s Committee for Economic Affairs. Read full story

VF 8 model of VinFast (Photo: VNA)

- VinFast Trading and Service Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, said on April 25 that it has chosen B-EV Motors as its electric vehicle distributor representative in Israel.



Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup's Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Global CEO, said: "Our vision has been set on becoming a global electric vehicle brand from the very beginning. Israel is an ideal destination for our global expansion and journey toward the Future of Mobility. B-EV Motors will join us in laying a solid foundation for VinFast's presence in this market. Most importantly, we share the same vision for electrified mobility: transportation must be greener, smarter, and always enjoyable on every journey." Read full story



– The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued Document No. 829/PA-BVHTTDL on its plan to reopen the tourism sector in the new normal.

Regulations on the reception of international visitors to Vietnam under the document are now much easier than previous proposals submitted by relevant agencies. Read full story



- Tickets of trains and flights to tourist hotspots around the country are almost fully booked for the upcoming long holidays.



Tickets of most flights from Hanoi to Con Dao and Phu Quoc, two popular island destinations, are sold out. Read full story

Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem (left) defeats world champion Magnus Carlsen at 2.5-1.5. (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem has made a milestone victory against world champion Magnus Carlsen at Oslo Esports Cup in Norway on April 24 (Vietnam time).



With the triumph against the Norwegian grandmaster, who is known as the “World Chess King”, Liem made a "seism" in the global chess. Read full story

Illustrative image (Photo: http://baovanhoa.vn/)

- The 6th VNG Ironman 70.3 Vietnam triathlon will take place in the central city of Da Nang on May 5-8 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The event will be one of the largest triathlon tournaments in the region, marking the resumption of sporting events in the context that Vietnam is gradually restoring post-pandemic activities. Read full story



- Authorities in southern Dong Nai province want to consult with UNESCO over construction of a bridge and road in Dong Nai Biosphere Reserve.



The planned Ma Da Bridge and National Highway 13C will run through approximately 40km of the reserve, which is considered the ‘green lungs’ of the southeast./. Read full story