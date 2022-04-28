☕ Afternoon briefing on April 28
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 28.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 28 attended an investment promotion conference of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang, which drew representatives from diplomatic agencies, international organisations in Vietnam, business associations and enterprises, as well as Vietnamese and foreign economists and experts.Read full story
- Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), stressed the importance of peacebuilding efforts when addressing the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Meeting on Peacebuilding Financing on April 27.
As peacebuilding is an important activity of the UN in maintaining international peace and security, the international community should continue prioritising efforts to build peace as well as prevent conflicts and address their root causes, Giang said.Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on April 27 hosted a reception for Dr Kidong Park, the outgoing Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Vietnam, during which he spoke highly of Park’s contributions to the growth in partnership between Vietnam and WHO.
Sharing his memorable time in Vietnam when the country struggled against the COVID-19 pandemic, Park highly valued Vietnam’s efforts to learn and apply international experience and roll out creative prevention and control measures. Read full story
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith co-chaired the ninth foreign ministerial-level consultation meeting on April 28.
During the event, the two FMs showed their delight at what the two countries have together achieved to boost bilateral relations in all fields. The two sides have further heightened political trust, maintain high-level meetings on a regular basis and strengthened defence and security ties. Read full story
The processing-manufacturing sector attracts 6.2 billion USD, accounting for 57.2 percent of the total FDI (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam attracted over 10.8 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of this year, equivalent to 88.3 percent of the amount recorded in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).
While a decrease of 56.3 percent was seen in the newly-registered capital to nearly 3.7 billion USD, a respective surge of 92.5 percent and 74 percent was recorded in the investment injected into underway projects to nearly 5.29 billion USD, and capital contributions and share purchase deals to 1,83 billion USD. Read full story
- The revenue of Vietnam’s smarthome market is expected to reach nearly 240 million USD this year and 453 million USD by 2026.
The information was revealed in the Vietnam Smarthome Report 2022, which was launched at a workshop on Internet of Things (IoT)/Smarthome in Vietnam held in Hanoi on April 27. Read full story
- A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Vinmec Vinhomes Ocean Park 2 – The Empire has been held in the northern province of Hung Yen’s Van Giang district.
With 18 luxurious presidential suites built in the model of a villa, it is expected to become the first five-star resort hospital in Vietnam. Read full story
- More than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to children from 5 to under 12 years old in provinces and cities nationwide as of April 27 afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH). Read full story
The food map (Photo: VNA)- A national record has been set for the creation of the first food map of Vietnam made from typical dishes of all the 63 localities across the country.
The record was announced during a ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 27, together with an award ceremony for ‘The Future Chef 2022’ contest. Read full story
- Vietnam will compete at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) with 1,341 members, including about 950 athletes together with coaches, doctors and experts, according to a decision signed by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung on April 27.
The Vietnamese delegation will be headed by Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Sports Administration Tran Duc Phan. Read full story
The logo and mascot of the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam.- The General Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health on April 28 issued a document on the suspension of the COVID-19 health declaration in service of the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).
This is on the basis of a direction by the Prime Minister and the current situation of the pandemic in the country, and applicable at all of Vietnam’s border gates starting from 00:00 on April 27, it said./. Read full story