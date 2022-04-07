Politics UNDP pledges to accompany Vietnam in development process The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is willing to continue working closely and accompanying Vietnam in the upcoming development process, UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner told Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, at a meeting on April 7.

Politics Abundant opportunities for Vietnam, Germany to promote ties The Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership is growing across various fields, and there is room for both sides to further bolster the ties with many new opportunities, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh has said.

Politics ☀️Morning digest on April 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM Pham Chinh Minh receives President of RMIT University The Vietnamese Government always creates optimal conditions for operations of foreign investors in the country, including RMIT University, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on April 7 while receiving President of the Australian university Prof Alec Cameron and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie.