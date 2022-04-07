☕ Afternoon briefing on April 7
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 7.
- Stopping the implementation of the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project is a right policy of historical significance by the Party Central Committee and Politburo led by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, said National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
Hue made the remark while chairing a meeting on April 6 with standing members of the NA Economic Committee discussing a report on supervising five years of implementing the legislative body’s Resolution 31 dated November 22, 2016 on the cancellation of the nuclear power plant project in the central province of Ninh Thuan. Read full story
- Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has emphasised Vietnam’s consistent policy of ensuring and promoting the right to freedom of belief and religion of all people, without any discrimination.
At a meeting with Dr. phil. Thomas Schirrmacher, Secretary General & CEO of the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) in New York on April 6, the diplomat noted that the policy is enshrined in the Constitution, the 2016 Law on Belief and Religion, and other relevant documents. Read full story
- Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies (65th tenure) on April 6 debuted the Mexico-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group in the new term.
President of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Chamber of Deputies Alfredo Femat Bañuelos was reelected as Chairman of the group. Read full story
Ambassador Nguyen Hoang Long (first, left) visits an exhibition of paintings by young artist Xeo Chu as part of the Vietnam Days in the UK 2022. (Photo: VNA)- The Vietnam Days in the UK 2022 recently wrapped up, leaving a good impression about the Southeast Asian country on British and international friends.
The programme, organised by the Vietnamese Embassy, started on March 28 and featured a variety of events on culture, sports, trade - investment - tourism promotion, educational cooperation, green transition, renewable energy, fintech, startup, and innovation. Read full story
- The second Vietnam Clean Energy Forum took place in Hanoi on April 7, offering a venue for managers, scientists and businesses to exchange views on mechanisms, policies, technology and financing for wind, solar and gas power projects towards carbon neutrality. Read full story
- Vietnamese universities have earned greater reputation worldwide as more of their programmes have received recognition and higher rankings from the UK’s Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) this year.
They include the Vietnam National University (VNU), Hanoi and the Hanoi University and Science and Technology (HUST). Read full story
People donate blood at an event in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)- April 7 was designated as the “All People’s Voluntary Blood Donation Day” 22 years ago and, ever since, the blood donation movement has developed on a large scale and won over widespread support.
Every year, Vietnam needs about 2 million blood units for emergency aid, medical treatment, and as reserves for accidents, disasters, and epidemics. Read full story
- Many provinces and cities as well as the central region of Vietnam have recently emerged as an attractive destination for foreign investors, according to experts.
They believed that there is a shift of FDI investment from two major centres around Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to the central region due to the advantage of having many deep water ports and cheap rental prices which even only equal to one-third of that of the two cities. Read full story
- The first nearly one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five to 12, financed by the Australian government, are expected to arrive in Vietnam on April 9. Read full story
Illustrative photo (Source: webthethao.vn)- The host Vietnam has registered 965 athletes, including 534 males and 431 females, for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) to be held in May.
They are set to compete at all 40 sports of the Games, striving to win 140 gold, 77 silver and 71 bronze medals and secure the top place in the tally./. Read full story