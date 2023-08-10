Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 9 visited and delivered a speech “Vietnam - Iran cooperation for peace and development” at the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), as part of his ongoing official visit to Iran.



Hue said that Vietnam and Iran share the aspiration to promote cooperation for peace and development on the basis of the fine bilateral political-diplomatic relations.



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited Iran House of Innovation and Technology (IHIT) in Tehran on August 9, as part of his ongoing visit to the Middle-East country.



Welcoming Hue and the Vietnamese NA delegation, Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and IHIT leaders affirmed that Vietnam is one of the important partners of Iran in the region, and showed their hope to continue to reinforce and boost cooperation with Vietnam in all fields, especially economy, trade, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchange.

- The Vietnam Culture Week kicked off in Iran on August 9 night (local time), with the attendance of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue who is on an official visit to the country.



The event, jointly held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnamese Embassy in Iran and some Iranian agencies, marks the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries (1973-2023).



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Chairman of the National Emulation-Commendation Council for the 2021-2026 tenure, chaired the sixth meeting of the council in Hanoi on August 10 to review its performance in the first seven months of this year, set tasks for the rest of the year, and discuss proposals.



Chinh underlined that despite difficulties in the first half of this year, all set targets were completed thanks to the joint efforts of the whole political system, the people and the business community.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged speeding up the implementation of key transport projects to create regional connectivity in service of national development, while chairing a working session of the State steering committee for such projects held in Hanoi on August 10.



The hybrid meeting was connected to provinces and centrally-run cities which the projects run through.



- Vietnam has made specific contributions to the development of the pillars of the ASEAN Community as well as the building of the ASEAN Vision 2025, said Dr. Nguyen Hong Hai, a lecturer of Queensland University of Technology's School of Justice in Australia.



In the ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC), Vietnam has shown active engagement in building and approving basic documents, laying the foundation for the development of the community. They include the Declaration of ASEAN Concord (Bali Concord II) in 2003, and the ASEAN Political-Security Community Blueprint 2025 in 2016, said Hai.



- The Ministry of Industry and Trade held a conference in Hanoi on August 9 to announce the national plannings in the fields of energy and mining for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.



These include one on the infrastructure for the reserve and supply of petrol, oil and gas products; another on the exploration, extraction, processing and use of minerals; and a master planning on energy for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050. They were all approved by the Prime Minister in July, aiming to expand the development room for energy and mining sectors in line with the country's development direction of green, circular and low-carbon economy, the Party and State's policy as well as the growth trend in the world.



- Members of the National Wage Council agreed to propose increasing the regional minimum wage in 2024 at the council’s first meeting in 2023 on August 9.



However, the increase rate and timing will be based on information and data collected at the end of this year for consideration and assessment at the second meeting scheduled to take place in late November, said Le Dinh Quang, member of the council.



- The total revenue to the State budget between January and July exceeded 1.01 quadrillion VND (42.53 billion USD), equaling 62.7% of the yearly estimate and dropping by 7.8% from the same period last year.



According to the Ministry of Finance, of the 63 localities nationwide, eight saw annual increases in their collection revenue, while the 55 others recorded decreases.

Multiple policies have been adopted for revolution contributors, including war veterans whose children are also AO victims. (Photo: VNA)

- Over the past years, thanks to joint efforts by the entire society and support from international friends, victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin in Vietnam have seen their material and spiritual life being improved.



Each year, the State earmarks more than 10 trillion VND (421.18 million USD) for AO victims and their families, as well as the areas severely affected by the toxic chemical./.