☕ Afternoon briefing on August 11
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 11.
- A Government to Business (G2B) conference was opened on August 11, providing a platform where the Government can explore the private sector’s opinions and proposals.
Presided over by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the hybrid event brought together cabinet members, representatives from Party and National Assembly’s committees, local administrations, industry leaders, and businesses. Read full story
- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a congratulatory letter to the newly-elected Japanese President of the House of Councillors Hidehisa Otsuji.
In the letter, the Vietnamese top legislator showed delight at the progress of the Japan-Vietnam Extensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia, including the ties between the two legislatures. Read full story
- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee looked into the inclusion of the draft Law on Management and Use of State Capital Invested in Production and Business at Enterprises (amended) into the law and ordinance building programme in 2023, during its 14th session in Hanoi on August 11.
The amendment aims to perfect institutions and ensure the stability of the legal environment for the investment of state capital in production and business at enterprises, as well as the management work, said Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long. Read full story
Chairman of the HCM CIty People's Committee PhanVan Mai (right) and Tan See Leng, Singapore’s Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry (Photo: VNA)- Ho Chi Minh City wishes to promote cooperation with Singapore in the field of human resources development, including cadre training for the administration system, said a municipal leader.
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for Tan See Leng, Singapore’s Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry on August 11. Read full story
- Samsung Electronics’ plan to manufacture semiconductor products in Vietnam has sparked the hope that the Southeast Asian nation will be a new stop for the semiconductor industry.
During his recent trip to Vietnam, CEO Roh Tae-Moon unveiled that Samsung will make an additional investment of 3.3 billion USD in the country this year, enabling the Korean technology giant to start producing semiconductor components in Vietnam by July 2023. Read full story
Starting from 3:00pm, the retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel slid by 904 VND to a maximum of 23,725 VND per litre, while that of RON95-III was cut by 939 VND to 24,669 VND per litre. Read full story
- The Department of Construction, Planning and Architecture of Hanoi has announced a plan to preserve 92 unique architectural works in the city.
This will include 30 works managed by the municipal administration, 50 State-managed architectures, and 12 built before 1954. Read full story
- The 20th International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 11, attracting visitors to 320 stalls of diverse products and equipment.
These stalls are being operated by more than 260 firms from 20 countries and territories. Read full story
Singer and composer Joseph Kwon in the press conference. (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam looks stunning in a music video “Waiting for You – 5,000 Years” newly released by Republic of Korean singer and composer Joseph Kwon to mark the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries (December 22, 1992 – 2022). Read full story
- Vietnam on August 10 beat Thailand 2-0 at the semifinal of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U16 Youth Championships 2022, winning a ticket to the final of the tournament in Indonesia on August 12./. Read full story