Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on August 11, concluding his successful official visits to Indonesia and Iran.



The visits, from August 4-10, were made at the invitation of the Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives and AIPA President Puan Maharani; and Speaker of the Iranian Consultative Assembly Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf. Read full story



– The day August 11, 2023 marks 30 years of the Vietnam-Uruguay diplomatic ties. Over the past three decades, the bilateral relations have gained positive achievements, bringing about benefits to the two peoples. Over the past years, the two countries have maintained regular high-level and all-level delegation exchanges and contacts. Read full story



- Vietnam and Uruguay should continue with high-level and all-level delegation exchanges on all Party, State and National Assembly channels and through people-to-people diplomacy to protect and promote the achievements of the bilateral diplomatic relations over the past three decades, a diplomat has said.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina and Uruguay Duong Quoc Thanh said that since the two countries established their diplomatic ties on August 11, 1993, their friendship and cooperation has developed positively in the fields of politics, diplomacy and trade, with political trust and mutual understanding enhanced continuously. Read full story

– As many as 250 domestic and international scientists are taking part in the Fourth International Workshop on Advanced Materials and Devices (IWAMD 2023), which opened on August 11 in the northern province of Thai Nguyen.

Addressing the event, which will last until August 13, Nguyen Hoang Luong, Vice President of Vietnam Materials Research Society said that the workshop aims to discuss new discoveries related to a wide variety of materials and components ranging from electronics to energy and quantum calculation. Read full story



– Thirty young people, aging from 13 to 25, from the Republic of Korea have joined a global cultural experience programme for multicultural youth in Hanoi.

The event, jointly held by Woori Bank Vietnam and the Korean Association in Hanoi, aims to give RoK youngsters the chance to learn about Vietnamese culture, economy and finance through field trips to Uncle Ho’s Stilt House at the Presidential Palace, headquarters of Woori Bank Vietnam and Korean Association in Hanoi as well as National Historical Museum. Read full story



- The US Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has announced its permission for Vietnam to export fresh husked coconut to the country.

APHIS has sent a letter to the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) regarding the US’ opening of coconut imports from Vietnam. Read full story



– Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Vietnam need to understand more about development trends and legal regulations related to e-commerce activities, and proactively tap cross-border e-commerce opportunities brought by new generation free trade agreements (FTAs), said insiders.

Addressing a business matching event to support SMEs in accessing global markets via e-commerce in Ho Chi Minh City on August 10, experts said the business community, including SMEs, should seek to further improve their competitiveness and set higher demands in delivering shopping experiences for consumers rather than solely focusing on promotions. Read full story./.

