Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Defence Minister Phan Van Giang attends Russia’s Army 2023 A Vietnamese delegation, led by Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, participated in the opening ceremony of the international military-technical forum (Army 2023) in Moscow on August 14.

Politics NA Standing Committee looks into renewal of school curricula, textbooks The National Assembly Standing Committee offered opinions on a report on the results of thematic supervision on the implementation of the NA’s Resolutions on the renewal of school curricula and textbooks, during its 25th meeting in Hanoi on August 14.

Politics HCM City hopes for stronger ties in innovation, technology with Israel Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai received visiting Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat on August 14, noting that Israel is a partner that his city wishes to learn from and cooperate with in the fields of innovation and technology.