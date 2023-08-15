☕ Afternoon briefing on August 15
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
The Minister of Justice and the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development will field questions raised at the 25th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on August 15. The one-day question & answer session takes place under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and is connected with sites in 62 provinces and centrally-run cities.
- President Vo Van Thuong on August 15 suggested Vietnam and Bangladesh step up all-level delegation exchanges, thus strengthening their comprehensive cooperation.
At a Hanoi reception for outgoing Ambassador of Bangladesh Samina Naz, the leader highlighted the traditional relationship between the two countries, saying Bangladesh was among the very few South Asian nations that established diplomatic ties with Vietnam 50 years ago.
Vietnam's Military Engineering Unit Rotation 1 has successfully accomplished its peacekeeping tasks at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and came back to a homecoming ceremony held at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on August 15 morning.
- At least 50 million children's opinions on the issues of their concern will be raised through activities of teenager and youth unions by 2027. This is one of the specific targets set by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee under a project aiming to promote children’s right to the participation in child-related matters for 2023-2027.
The project is also intended to raise the awareness of officials in charge of teenage and youth affairs, teachers, and childcare workers about children's right to participation, and promote children's engagement in policy and law building in relevant issues.
- Foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction, consumption, and tourism are considered silver linings in Vietnam’s economic growth in the coming months of this year, insiders said.
According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, by July 20, the total newly registered capital, adjusted and contributed by foreign investors had neared 16.24 billion USD, up 4.5% over the same period in 2022.
- The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on August 15 held a conference to disseminate new legal documents to accelerate tourism recovery and development in an effective and sustainable manner.
The law on amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens and of the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of foreigners in Vietnam took effect from August 15. Accordingly, the duration of an electronic visa is extended to 90 days from 30.
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has proposed the government provide further support for Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including an interest rate reduction of another 2 percentage points per year. The rate cut is to facilitate SMEs' integration into domestic and global value chains, according to the proposal, which is part of a draft decree on the organisation and activities of Vietnam's Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Development Fund.
- Vietnam is the largest cotton importer of Australia with 38.8% of the market share, according to the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) which predicted that Vietnam will hold this position in following years.
Thanks to a number of multilateral free trade agreements, trade between Vietnam and Australia has increased in recently, reaching 15.7 billion USD in 2022, making Australia the seventh trade partner of Vietnam. Of the total, Vietnam's exports hit 5.6 billion USD, up 26.2% year on year.