Politics State leader commends economic security force President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council, had a meeting with the Economic Security Department of the Ministry of Public Security on August 18.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on August 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam keen on Israel’s experience in fields of strength President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that Vietnam wants to cooperate with Israel in fields of its strength such as innovation, sci-tech and renewable energy.